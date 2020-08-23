



The Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club in Torrevieja has opened registrations for the new 2020/2021 season. All girls and boys who wish to start rhythmic gymnastics, from 3 years of age onwards, can register.

The start of the course will be September 1, and you can register on the club’s website (www.jennifercolino.com/club). Places are limited and adapted due to the COVID-19 regulations

It should be noted that the rhythmic gymnastics club has all levels, from introduction to competition.

For more information you can send an email to the following email address:

clubjennifercolino@gmail.com, or call 691 107 884.