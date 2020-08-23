



Cruz Azul President, Lyn Baines, and her team of volunteers know that animals in need cannot wait, even if there is a pandemic emergency going on.

Lyn said today “It’s been a challenge, but we have continued to work with local vets to make sure that all animals in need are taken care of and we are eternally grateful to our volunteers and customers who have continued to support us.”

Cruz Azul’s Donation Centre in San Javier, Murcia re-opens on Monday, 24 August, after a two week break from the August heat. Manager, Lesley, will continue to ensure that all volunteers and customers are kept safe, with rigorous adherence to the rules about sanitisation, distance and mask wearing.

Lyn continues, “The Centre is essential to the work of Cruz Azul and it has remained busy, receiving donations and raising much-needed funds to provide vet care. I must thank all of our supporters for their hard work and diligence through the crisis”.

Yes, Cruz Azul’s work has continued throughout the lockdown and they have adapted to each regulation change. Here are just a taste of the sort of work that has been done during the pandemic….

Cruz Azul helped a Border Collie-type large dog who had been left to die by the side of the road. Belief is he had lain there for at least a week. A kind passer-by rescued him only to discover that his back was broken and, sadly, this cannot be repaired. Undaunted, his rescuer nursed him back to health with Cruz Azul supporting the vet costs.

“We also provided him with a set of wheels so that he can do normal doggie things!” said Lyn.

“Named Ozzy, he even had a buoyancy jacket donated and he is now enjoying some therapeutic pool time! What a happy boy he is!”

The transformation is remarkable and, more importantly, Ozzy is now looking for someone willing to give him a loving home. Please contact Cruz Azul by email if you can help: info@cruzazulmurcia.com

Cruz Azul provides support to people managing cat colonies and, again during the pandemic, provided advice to an urbanisation in Corvera. One of the street cats there is a friendly chap and he had his own plans, adopting one of the residents and making himself at home with her two other cats. Named Migas, he will soon be checked by a Cruz Azul vet, will be microchipped and vaccinated, so that he is officially owned by his chosen one!

“Despite everything that’s been happening, we continue to support pets in need,” says Lyn Baines “but we can’t do that without the kindness of the public who donate and purchase goods at our Donation Centre to raise funds. We are truly thankful for their continuing support.”

Cruz Azul Murcia is a registered charity (No. 11.720/1a) and exists to provide veterinary care for the sick and injured pets of people in need and to promote responsible pet ownership.

If you or someone you know needs help, or you would like to volunteer or donate, please call 693 017 616 or visit their website: www.cruzazulmurcia.com