



Spanish national coaches Luis Enrique Martínez and Luis de la Fuente include seven players from Valencian community in senior and u21 squads

By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor

The Spanish national coaches Luis Enrique Martínez and Luis de la Fuente have announced the senior and u21 squad for their respective teams – with seven players from the Valencian Community.

Ferran Torres (Manchester City) makes his international debut in the senior team, accompanied by Pau Torres (Villarreal CF) and José Luis Gayà (Valencia CF).

Spain will face Germany and Ukraine in UEFA Nations League matches. The Valencian player Rodrigo Moreno has also been called up.

In the U21 team, De la Fuente has called up four players from the Valencian Community, in addition to Murcian Gonzalo Villar.

Goalkeepers Josep Martínez (RB Leipzig), a youth squad for UD Alzira, and Iñaki Peña (FC Barcelona), prodigy at Alicante CF and Villarreal CF are called up.

Elche CF player from Elche Óscar Gil has been called up for the first time to the U21 team.

The Valencian list of players is completed by Hugo Guillamón (Valencia CF), who also makes his debut call-up with the Spanish Under-21 team, after passing through all the lower categories.

Spain U21 will face North Macedonia in a qualifying match for the Eurocup of the category.