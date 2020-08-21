



Perhaps August is not the best time to visit an inland course, especially one located in a valley, but 33 players made the trip to Font de Llop. Due to the impressive reforms taking place to the club house, there were some horrified faces when it was realised that coffee was not available.

Nor a bacon sandwich, nor beer, nor anywhere to actually sit. However, the quality of what is to be provided will more than compensate during future visits. The Society’s Secretary was given a Director’s tour of the remodelling and was impressed by what is being installed. Let’s hope the optimism of investing at this time proves well founded.

The course was in superb condition save for one or two tee boxes. The greens were by far the best we have played on for several weeks, and remained as unreadable as ever. The heat took its toll on several players and contributed to some poor scoring and, unfortunately, an abandonment. The gusting breeze that got up from around 13.00 did not do much to cool people down, but enough to make uphill holes, of which three include playing over water, even more difficult.

For the first time for a few weeks the numbers playing allowed 3 Spanish Insurance sponsored divisions to be played for, with 3 prizes in each. A suitable watering hole, the famed Garage near Catral, was chosen as the venue for their handing out.

Dave Bishop, a frequent winner when playing society days, recorded the day’s best score with 37 points, the only person to beat their handicap. And the idiom ‘horse’s for courses’ again proved appropriate, with Dave Rowe, Norman McBride and Kyrre Skarsmoen adding to their prize winning of February, the date we last visited FdL.

The day’s results were the following:

Bronze Category: 3rd Norman McBride (28), 2nd Roger Brierly (31) and 1st, by a very significant margin and the day’s best score, Dave Bishop with 37 points.

Silver Category: 3rd Adrian Roberts (32 on CB), 2nd Roddy Duncan (32 on CB) and 1st Kyrre Skarsmoen with 35 points.

Gold Category: 3rd David Rowe (34), 2nd Darren Strugnell (35 on CB) and 1st, with the same score, Chris Wren.

Nearest the pins (sponsored by Property Shop): Hole 3 John Osborne, Hole 8 Kyrre Skarsmoen, Hole 12 Norman Padmore, Hole 16 Norman McBride, Hole 17 John Hartley

Abacus: Whilst two people scored less, John Rose was the person able to be present to collect the quality wine on offer.

Best Guest Winner: 1st John Hartley (33)

Our thanks go to all Font de Llop staff for their contribution to the day. Next week we will be at Vistabella.

No photos this year. Last years Silver winners Phil, Ken and Andie