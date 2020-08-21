



José Galiano, who as well as health is also the councillor responsible for statistics, confirmed on Wednesday that the registration service for municipal padrons is working normally, and able to meet the current demand, despite the increase in the number of requests.

He said that during the month of August, about 400 certificates have been processed, both through a digital certificate, and via email.

Galiano explained that the demand is currently greater than normal in order to facilitate the procedures to obtain the different grants and subsidies, the application deadlines for which are coming to a close.

The councillor criticised the PSOE opposition group which he says is causing unnecessary alarms adding that they have a responsibility to helping and supporting those who need it most, not create unnecessary worries for them.