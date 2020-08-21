Breeze for Jonjo jnr at Uttoxeter





By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey Jonjo O’Neill jnr is in action at Uttoxeter on Saturday at the Staffordshire National Hunt track with noted rides in Skylanna Breeze (2.10) and Bally Longford (4.25).

O’Neill jnr is on board Skylanna Breeze, trained by his father Jonjo O’Neill, in the Download The At The Races App (Div 1) Handicap Hurdle over 2m 3f, hoping to follow-up a win at Southwell over 2m 4f on August 8.

O’Neill jnr is up on Colin Tizzard trained Bally Longford selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C3 Sky Sports Handicap Chase over 3 miles 2 furlongs.

Diamond River (4.55) trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Nico De Boinville is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the attheraces.com NH Flat race over 1 mile 7 furlongs.

UTTOXETER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.30 Crossfirehurricane (ew). 1.05 Utopian Lad ew. 1.40 Cubswin. 2.10 Skylanna Breeze. 2.45 Manor Park ew. 3.20 Monbeg Legend ew. 3.50 Rococco River ew. 4.25 Bally Longford ew. 4.55 Diamond River.

SANDOWN PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.55 City Code. 1.30 Spoof. 2.05 New Chapter (ew). 2.40 Barossa Red ew. 3.15 Makram ew. 3.55 Gilt Edge ew. 4.30 Statement. 5.00 Sucellus ew.

CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.20 Imperial Fora (ew). 4.50 Mojandil. 5.25 Villain’s Voice. 5.55 Dreams Unwind. 6.25 Arctic Victory. 6.55 Master The Stars ew. 7.25 Society Lion ew. 7.55 Desert Destination ew. 8.25 Little Downs ew. 8.55 Falconidae ew.

