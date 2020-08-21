



By Andrew Atkinson

Aiden O’Brien trained Love is heading straight to the Arc de Triomphe in October following a win in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York on August 20 over 1m 3f.

“I’m delighted with the win and Ryan (Moore) gave her a lovely ride – we’ll go straight to the Arc now,” said Ballydoyle maestro O’Brien.

Three-year-old Love gradually moved through the six runners field to comfortably land her third Group 1 victory of the season.

“Love is a very special horse who has thrived this year and got stronger – he did it very easy,” said jockey Moore.

Daughter of Galileo, Love (4-9) who landed the 2020 1,000 Guineas and Oaks, respectively, when tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info, gained a 5 length victory ahead of Alpinista (33-1).

Arc de Triomphe betting: Love 5-2, Enable 3-1, Ghaiyyath 6-1, Stradivarius 14-1, Mishriff 14-1, Japan 20-1.

The post All We Need Is Love! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.