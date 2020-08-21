



Valencian hospitals currently have 298 people being treated with 32 of them requiring intensive care

The Valencian Community has registered 457 new coronavirus infections confirmed by PCR test in the last 24 hours, which puts the total number of positives at 19,122. By province, the distribution is as follows: 28 in Castellón (2,215 in total); 120 in the province of Alicante (6,065 in total); and 292 in the province of Valencia (10,785 in total). In addition, there are 17 unassigned cases, bringing the cumulative number of unassigned cases to 57.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement, there have been 2 deaths from coronavirus since the last update, so the total number of deaths numbers 1,495 people: 227 in the province of Castellón, 519 in Alicante and 749 in Valencia . As such, the province of Alicante adds another day without registering any deaths from the pandemic.

A total of 325 patients with coronavirus have been cured, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 22,392: 2,955 in Castellón, 7,246 in Alicante and 12,163 in Valencia. In addition, there is an unassigned discharge, which brings the total unassigned discharges to 28.

Valencian hospitals currently have 298 people admitted, eight fewer than yesterday, and there are three fewer patients in the ICU: 13 in the province of Castellón, with 2 patients in the ICU; 81 in the province of Alicante, 8 of them in the ICU; and 204 in the province of Valencia, 22 of them in ICU.

There are currently 3,622 active cases , which represents 13.17% of the total positives.

In the last 24 hours, 9,277 PCR tests have been carried out, of which 457 have been positive, bringing the percentage of positives to 4.92%. The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus numbers 733,614, of which 594,438 have been through PCR and 139,176 by rapid test.

24 new outbreaks

Health has also reported the detection of 24 new outbreaks, of which two affect more than 10 people. One outbreak has been detected in Orihuela with a work origin that affects 16 people, and another in Torrent of social origin, with 11 infections. There are also two outbreaks of nine cases in Buñol and Ribaroja del Túria, one of eight in Chiva and two of seven in Almassora and Cheste .

In addition, an outbreak of six cases has been detected in Algemesí; two of five infections in Banyeres de Mariola and València; seven outbreaks with four people affected have been diagnosed in Algorfa ,Massanassa and València (five) and six outbreaks with six cases, five in Elche and one in València .

33 nursing homes with a case

The situation in nursing homes for the elderly has worsened in recent hours: there are four more centres with confirmed cases, bringing the number to 33 (1 in the province of Castellón, 14 in the province of Alicante and 18 in the province of Valencia). In addition, there are four residences for people with functional diversity (1 in the province of Castellón and 3 in that of Valencia) and three centers for minors (1 in the province of Castellón and 2 in the province of Valencia).

In total, three residents have tested positive and three other workers have as well. Currently, three residences in the Valencian Community are under active surveillance of health control: one in the province of Alicante and two in the province of Valencia.

National Cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 3,650 new cases of covid-19 this Friday, which represents an increase of 300 compared to yesterday (3,349). The report has also updated the number of positives, incorporating 8,148 new diagnoses compared to Thursday, for a total figure of 386,054.

125 people have died with a confirmed positive diagnostic test for covid-19 in the last week, a number similar to yesterday (122). The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 28,838, according to official statistics.

In addition, in the last seven days there have been 1,467 hospital and 93 to intensive care units (ICU).

Madrid records highest number of new cases

By autonomous communities, Madrid continues to record the highest number of new cases detected in the last 24 hours, 1,199. All after the Madrid Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, recommended that the inhabitants of the region “stay at home” in the areas most affected by the pandemic in the region.

It is followed in number of cases by the Basque Country, with 685 diagnosed by PCR on Thursday. The Basque health authorities already acknowledge that they are experiencing a “second wave” of infections after setting a new daily record of infected. Above 300 cases are also Aragon (342) and Andalusia (303), while the rest of the autonomies do not exceed that figure.