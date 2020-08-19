



By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

An ATM cash machine has been stolen overnight outside the CC Monte La Herrada bar in Los Montesinos.

The incident occured in the early hours of August 19 on the La Herrada urbanisation which is on the outskirts of the Vega Baja town.

A spokesperson from the CC Monte La Herrada bar said: “The ATM was stolen this morning at around 1.30am-2am. If anyone saw anything let us know in the bar. Thanks guys.”

It is not known how much money was stolen during the ATM cash machine raid.

The local Policia are aware of the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

The Guardia Civil made arrests this month during ‘Operation Confina’ following robberies within the Vega Baja regions and Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa and La Mata, that included a search in Los Montesinos, which discovered equipment used in burglaries and robberies.

The gang were using industrial estates within Alicante as storage for professional equipment to carry out raids, including that of safe robberies.

Photographs show the ATM cash machine in situ on August 11 – and following the robbery on August 19.