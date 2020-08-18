



By Andrew Atkinson

An experienced Cable Ski 17-year-old male is seriously injured while practicing Cable Ski in Benidorm – after colliding with one of the masts.

The Benidorm Lifeguard Service rescue boat that had a nurse and emergency technician on board saw to the teenager – left unconscious – and administered oxygen.

He was immobilised and a collar and a vacuum mattress fitted. The 112 services and Lifeguard Service Vessel, along with Emergency Technicians transferred to the pier, where the SAMU was awaiting.

The Alpha 9 helicopter was also active and landed at the Benidorm Fire Station.

The teenager was transferred by SAMU ambulance to the General Hospital of Alicante.

Ongoing enquiries are being made as to how the accident occurred.