



Rojales Musical Union parade empty streets of Rojales and Almoradi in honour of Our Lady of the Rosary and San Roque

By Andrew Atkinson

The August festivities of the Parish of Heredades should have been celebrated, in honour of Our Lady of the Rosary and San Roque on August 15, with hundreds of people in attendance, cancelled due to the coronavirus situation.

However, masked La Lira de Rojales Musical Union gave a parade through the empty streets of the district of Rojales and Almoradi in honour of Our Lady of the Rosary and San Roque.