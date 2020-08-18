



Quote: ‘Ten players in the squad are either born in Los Montesinos or played youth football here, which is very important’ – Jesus Santander

CD Montesinos Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 manager Jesus Santander has a squad of 22 players for the 2020-21 season scheduled to kick-off in October – with ten members from Los Montesinos or having played for the youth team.

“We have kept most of the squad, adding a few new players, making it a far more competitive squad than last season,” said Santander.

“The club President Alfredo Macia has once again been fantastic. I have kept both my assistants in Nacho and Juan Carlos, goalkeeping coach, adding fitness coach Jaume, something I wanted last season but financially unable to afford,” said Santander.

“Once the Valencia FA confirmed the season was due to start on October 17-18, I planned for pre-season to start on September 1, training three evenings a week, leading up to the season kick-off, with six friendly matches,” said Santander.

Monte were declared champions in the coronavirus affected 2019-20 season and Santander said: “We had a fantastic season, and it is always difficult to keep your better players.

“Other sides, from higher divisions, are always trying to convince them to leave. However, 99.9% of the players confirmed they were staying.

“That demonstrates they are happy here, and are also level-headed enough to know that at CD Montesinos we are true to our word – having paid all the players their bonuses from last season.

“At other clubs, that is not and has not been the same, and the players, who obviously have friends at other clubs, soon realised this”.

Monte returned to the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8, following relegation two seasons ago, and Santander said: “We want to win every match – we would love another promotion but we are realists – a small town, a small club and very little money.

“We want to do this properly this time and lay the foundations for the future. We will have half of this year’s squad, who are either born in Los Montesinos or played all their youth football here.

“This to us is very important, as it is for the town. The objective for this season is to stay in the group comfortably. Once achieved, we can then look at other options.”

Speaking to The Full Monte supporters club President Eddie Cagigao, Santander said: “The Full Monte have been amazing. I was told when I arrived last season we had a good supporters club and I was amazed at their level of support.

“Home or away The Full Monte are always there, always encouraging and always faithful. They have been an integral part in our success during the 2019-20 season. I know they will again play their part in the new season”.

Photo c

redit: Juan Servy Juarez