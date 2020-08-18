Helicopter Alpha 1 rescue in Marina Baixa saves injured girl in rock fall





Heatstroke victim emergency rescue at Puig Campana, Montgo

By Andrew Atkinson

The helicopter Alpha 1 rescue service was called into action in the Marina Baixa in Finestrat, in Puig Campana to help an injured girl, following a rock fall.

The firefighters’ rescue services attended to the 23-year-old female who reportedly suffered a possible fracture of the humerus, that saw a descent to recover the injured girl.

Another incident saw the emergency rescue services at Puig Campana attend to a 22-year-old male of French nationality, who had suffered from heatstroke in the Montgó, transferred to the Denia Fire Station.