



The daily number of infections sets another record since the start of the de-escalation, although it is beginning to stabalise.

The Ministry of Health has notified 2,128 new cases this Tuesday that have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, which marks a new maximum since the state of alarm was eased off.

Although the figure seems to be stabilising (1,833 positive cases were registered the previous day), the epidemic is increasingly far from being under control after the cumulative incidence has reached 131.12 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, the highest in Europe.

In the last seven days, there have been a total of 63 deaths from coronavirus.

Of the 2,128 positives in the last 24 hours, 202 are in Andalusia, 374 in Aragon, 20 in Asturias, 86 in the Canary Islands, 19 in Cantabria, 29 in Castilla-La Mancha, 25 in Castilla y León, 69 in Catalonia, eight in Ceuta, 46 in the Valencian Community, 32 in Extremadura, 124 in Galicia, 704 in Madrid, five in Murcia, 49 in Navarra, 282 in the Basque Country and 54 in La Rioja.

Towns that have detected more than ten cases over the weekend are predominently in tourist areas. Thus, Castelló de la Plana has declared 30 cases; Torrevieja , 27; Dénia , 26; Elche , 23; Benidorm , 19; the Vila Joiosa , 17; Orihuela , 16 and Peñíscola , 13.

Of the 63 new deaths, nine were in Andalusia, three in Aragon, one in the Balearic Islands, two in the Canary Islands, one in Cantabria, two in Castilla-La Mancha, six in Castilla y León, three in Catalonia, two in the Valencian Community, two in Extremadura, three in Galicia, 25 in Madrid, two in Murcia, one in Navarra and one in La Rioja.

In the past week there have been 1,096 hospital admissions: 144 in Andalusia, 139 in Aragon, four in Asturias, 24 in the Balearic Islands, 58 in the Canary Islands, 24 in Cantabria, 84 in Castilla and León, 42 in Catalonia, one in Ceuta, 118 in the Valencian Community, 14 in Extremadura, 61 in Galicia, 308 in Madrid, 35 in Murcia, 33 in Navarra, one in the Basque Country and six in La Rioja.

There have also been 65 admissions to Intensive Care Units (ICU): 16 in Andalusia, three in Aragon, five in the Balearic Islands, seven in the Canary Islands, one in Castilla -La Mancha, six in Castilla y León, one in Catalonia, eight in the Valencian Community , seven in Galicia, five in Madrid, two in Murcia and four in Navarra.