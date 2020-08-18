Health And Wellness Studio In San Luis – The Complete Package





Slim4Life with Exante Diet, Shapemaster toning beds and MyProtein supplements

Shape4Life in San Luis has been such a success since opening the SHAPEMASTER CIRCUIT in December 2019

Who will benefit from Shapemaster+ Pilates exercise?

Seniors will be able to enjoy exercises safely with supervision and comfortably positioned to safely increase mobility and reduce pain!

Unfit and overweight? This program will get you going and increase your energy and as you tone up help you burn more calories.

Slim4Life – our successful weight loss programme, continues to have outstanding transformations with clients losing weight and regaining health and most importantly, maintaining their weight loss through weight loss coaching, which is part of the programme.

And now introducing

Supplements4Life Completing the full package, we have introduced a supplement range, from the same group of companies as Exante.

Top quality products at a very low introductory price.

With our best selling TURMERIC AND BIOPERINE TABLETS –Healthline.com reviews of Turmeric: Turmeric and especially its most active compound curcumin have many scientifically-proven health benefits, such as the potential to prevent heart disease, Alzheimer’s and cancer. It’s a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant and may also help improve symptoms of depression and arthritis.

The team at Slim4Life San Luis look forward to welcoming you and getting you toned, trimmed for Summer 2020.