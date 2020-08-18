Happy Children and Needy Families





We recently met a lovely, selfless lady who works tirelessly to help children and families in need. She runs a charity based in Benijofar called Happy Children. The shop is rammed full with items donated, but at the moment, probably due to this wretched virus, she lacks customers.

She actually gives away clothing and other items, such as bedding and kitchenalia to needy families. They simply have to turn up and ask and she gives them a black bin bag to fill with things they need. As well as funds raised by selling to the general public, she subsidises the upkeep of the shop from her pension.

Sunley’s Bar hold a quiz every Wednesday and all the proceeds are donated to charities. We chose Happy Children as our beneficiary this month and we were delighted to hand over 200€ this week which we are sure will be put to good use, but what they also need is people to go and visit and buy some of the lovely stuff in the shop, so please, go and spend a few euros to support this great cause.