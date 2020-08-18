CD Murada retain Alfonso Carrion Navarro – ‘The Canon’

- New goalie Ignacio Sáez Espinosa switches to CD Murada from CD Eldense
- Murada born Víctor García Cascales returns home
By Andrew Atkinson
CD Murada have retained the services of Alfonso Carrion Navarro – ‘The Canon’ – for the 2020-21 season in the Valencia Regional football league – one of three new signings.
“Alfonso is still an important player, who can play in any attacking position and is much loved by his teammates,” said a spokesperson from the club.
CD Murada have also signed a new ‘keeper in the Muradeña goal in Ignacio Sáez Espinosa from CD Eldense.
And Murada born Víctor García Cascales has signed for his hometown club: “Victor is here having decided to return to his hometown team – a decision that makes us very happy.
“He comes to add goals, a player overflowing talent and innate ability,” said a club spokesperson.