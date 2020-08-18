CD Murada retain Alfonso Carrion Navarro – ‘The Canon’





New goalie Ignacio Sáez Espinosa switches to CD Murada from CD Eldense

Murada born Víctor García Cascales returns home

By Andrew Atkinson

CD Murada have retained the services of Alfonso Carrion Navarro – ‘The Canon’ – for the 2020-21 season in the Valencia Regional football league – one of three new signings.

“Alfonso is still an important player, who can play in any attacking position and is much loved by his teammates,” said a spokesperson from the club.

CD Murada have also signed a new ‘keeper in the Muradeña goal in Ignacio Sáez Espinosa from CD Eldense.

And Murada born Víctor García Cascales has signed for his hometown club: “Victor is here having decided to return to his hometown team – a decision that makes us very happy.

“He comes to add goals, a player overflowing talent and innate ability,” said a club spokesperson.