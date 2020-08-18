CD Murada retain Alfonso Carrion Navarro – ‘The Canon’

By
@leadernewspaper
-
0
CD Murada trio Alfonso Carrión Navarro, Ignacio Sáez Espinosa and Víctor García Cascales.

  • New goalie Ignacio Sáez Espinosa switches to CD  Murada from CD Eldense
  • Murada born Víctor García Cascales returns home

By Andrew Atkinson

CD Murada have retained the services of Alfonso Carrion Navarro – ‘The Canon’ – for the 2020-21 season in the Valencia Regional football league – one of three new signings.

“Alfonso is still an important player, who can play in any attacking position and is much loved by his teammates,” said a spokesperson from the club.

CD Murada have also signed a new ‘keeper in the Muradeña goal in Ignacio Sáez Espinosa from CD Eldense.

And Murada born Víctor García Cascales has signed for his hometown club: “Victor is here having decided to return to his hometown team – a decision that makes us very happy.

“He comes to add goals, a player overflowing talent and innate ability,” said a club spokesperson.

James Green Antiques

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here