Betting as part of trial sees owners access to on-course betting





By Andrew Atkinson

The Racehorse Owners Association (ROA), Racecourse Association (RCA) and British Horseracing Authority (BHA) have issued a statement that includes betting as part of a trial for owners to have access to on-course betting.

The move comes following feedback from owners, trainers and others, with several changes having been agreed and incorporated into the wider package of measures to enhance the owner experience on raceday.

Owners and their guests attending British race meetings can therefore expect the following:

Good communication – racecourses will send timely communications regarding badges, entry requirements and amenities available on course prior to attendance.

Badge allocation – most racecourses are offering an increased number of badges per declared horse, to enable more owners to enjoy the day in a safe and comfortable way. Allocation will vary depending on the capacity of the racecourse owner zone. Racecourses also have the flexibility to extend the number per horse once it is known how many owners plan to visit.

Time on course – owners can stay on the racecourse for the entire meeting when they have a runner.

Hospitality – in line with wider guidance on restaurants, pubs and bars. This includes complimentary hot food and beverages, and access to a bar serving alcohol.

Briefing areas – where owners can speak with their jockey and trainer before and after races. These areas should be easily accessible, and every effort has been made to ensure proximity to the parade ring.

Celebrations – a space within the owners’ zone for post-race celebrations and presentations in addition to photographs and mementos for all winning owners.

Betting – as part of a trial, owners will have access to on course betting services.

Parade ring – access the parade ring rail for views of the paddock.

Trackside viewing – as well as views of a big screen and TV’s from within the owners’ zone.

Improving the racing experience and encouraging owners to enjoy a day’s racing is vital to the recovery and future of the sport.

To safeguard everyone’s health and wellbeing, racecourses are extending their offering, resulting in positive feedback from owners following visits to a growing number of venues.

To further enhance this provision and refine the offering for owners, racecourses are sharing best practice, which aims to make the owner experience more consistent across all courses.

Behind closed doors protocols will be refined, where possible, to continually improve the provision for owners and return to a more integrated raceday. This work is informed by feedback from owners, so please continue to share your views with the ROA via: info@roa.co.uk.

In the meantime, we ask that owners continue to help us by following the current infection control measures to ensure racing can continue in a safe and appropriate way.

For more information, please visit the Returning to the Racecourse section of the ROA website.

