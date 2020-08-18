Benidorm Guardia Civil reveal Mojito drinks contents in drains and bins





By Andrew Atkinson

The Guardia Civil have released photographs of contents to make Mojito drinks in Benidorm – placed in drains and rubbish bins.

With the current coronavirus situation authorities are cracking down on the illegal selling of The Mojiteos walking along beaches plying their trade.

COVID-19 restrictions of organised entries onto beaches in Benidorm – and other beaches in Spain – monitored by officers, along with the presence of Policia, has led to the drink-touters staying away.

The Mojiteros concoct their drinks – with various fruits and additives – and hide them away from view of the Policia, by placing them in drains and rubbish bins, prior to selling them on beaches.