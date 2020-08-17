



Real Zaragoza 0 – 1 Elche CF

A goal from Nino in the 81st minute and another magnificent performance by Badia in the Elche goal, including a penalty save, saw Elche overcome the favourites, Real Zaragoza, to set up a mouth-watering two legged final against Girona for promotion to La Liga.

The two games will be played this coming Thursday at home and Sunday in Girona, both kicking off at 10pm

Elche were under pressure for a lot of the game but a cross from the left saw Elche Captain Nino fire home from the edge of the box to put Pacheta’s team within touching distance of the top division.