



On a lovely Summers day with temperatures hitting 32o Branch Members and guests gathered at The International Club in El Campello for the 75th Anniversary of VJ Day and a belated AFD Celebrations.

During the poem Flanders Fields four Poppy Wreathes were laid, the District North Spain Chairman Mr Don Cubbon laid a Poppy Wreath on behalf of all Branches, in District North, which was followed by Mr Ian Price, the Vice-Chairman of Alicante Branch followed by Mrs Lyn Cubbon on behalf of Gandia Branch followed by Mrs Gillian Hovell the President of The International Club.

The Parade of Standards proceeded, with the Branch Chairman Mr Jack Kemp carrying the Union Flag, his wife Mary Lou carrying the Spanish National Flag, the Branch Secretary Mr John Pratt carrying the Branch Standard. The Act of Homage Dip for the Last Post, 2 Minutes Silence and Reveille which was followed by the UK and Spanish National Anthems.

After the Parade of Standards Jack and Mary Lou were presented with a fabulous Poppy Print given by one of the families that Jack and Mary supported as BCS Members during the Covid 19 Pandemic, I would like to say thank you very much to Jill, Tony and Margaret.

After the ceremonial side of the event the Branch Members and guests enjoyed a BBQ and themed music provided by one of our Members Mr Terry Sandford. I would just like to thank those involved in making the day so special and the Members and guests for attending and making it an enjoyable day.

Meanwhile, in UK, the Royal British Legion held a commemoration at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. The commemoration was centred around the Act of Remembrance. It was broadcast on BBC TV and included veteran testimonies and music from military musicians as well as wreath-laying activities at several of the relevant memorials and artefacts linked to the World War Two campaign in the Far-East.

The royal family led the UK’s commemorations with Prince Charles leading a two-minute silence at The prime minister also spoke at the event.

Later, in a TV address, Prince William urged the public “to learn the lessons of the past”.

And a message from the Queen thanked those “who fought so valiantly”.

She said: “Those of us who remember the conclusion of the Far East campaign, whether on active service overseas, or waiting for news at home, will never forget the jubilant scenes and overwhelming sense of relief.”