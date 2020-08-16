



New legislation introduced in Murcia and Valencia Provinces which are aimed particularly at the hospitality and leisure industry. In Murcia they are already in effect whilst in Valencia they are to be introduced on Tuesday

Meanwhile, despite announcing the law on facemasks himself, Community President Ximo Puig was pictured in Javea with a number of his political colleagues, and not a mask in sight. Needless to say it did not go unnoticed with the Partido Popular who are demanding that the group, which included two government ministers, all be disciplined.

Image: Meteo Orihuela – Flamingoes in the Natural Park El Hondo