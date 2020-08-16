Overwrite disqualification thwarts 231-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info Newbury treble





Alcohol Free (17-2), Coconut (9-4) and Believe In Love (5-4) fromthehorsesmouth.info 69-1 treble

By Andrew Atkinson

Alcohol Free (17-2) and Coconut (9-4) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 30-1 double at Newbury on August 15 – with the disqualification of Overwrite (13-2) thwarting a 231-1 treble at the Berkshire venue.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy rode two-year-old Alcohol Free trained by Andrew Balding to victory in the Unibet Fillies Novice Stakes over six furlongs, beating Al Saaryiah by 1 3/4 lengths.

Coconut (9-4) trained by Ed Walker and ridden by Jamie Spencer gained a 2 3/4 length victory ahead of Bright Start in the Unibet British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes over 1m 4f.

Overwrite (13-2) was adjudged to interfere with Tempus, when hanging right in the final furlong in the Unibet You’re On Handicap over 1 mile.

Mark Johnston trained Overwrite, ridden by David Probert, was disqualified and placed second.

Hms President (4-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran second, beaten a neck by Surrey Pride.

Guru (1.50) and Threat (3.35) fromthehorsesmouth.info selections were both non-runners.

Aliento to (5-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second at Doncaster; each-way tip Fleeting Prince (12-1) was beaten a neck finishing fourth, with Skybet paying four places.

Ventura Rascal (2.50), and New Chapter (5.40) fromthehorsesmouth.info selections were non-runners.

Believe In Love (5-4) trained by Roger Varian completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 69-1 treble, when winning the BetWay Fillies Handicap over 1m 6f at Newmarket.

Oksana Astankova (13-2) trained by ex-England and Southampton football star Mick Channon selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran third at Chepstow.

Accrington Stanley (4.20) and Kings Knight (6.00) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info were non-runners.

