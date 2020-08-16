Mojacar subsidy program and land for new medical centre approved





Mojácar council approves the “Mojácar Contigo” aid support plan and takes the first steps towards a new health centre for the town.

At Mojácar Council’s recent extraordinary plenary meeting, two important matters put forward by the Mayor’s Office were unanimously approved, those concerning the local financial aid plan and the transfer of land for the future Health Centre.

The regulations for a “Mojácar Contigo” subsidy programme were agreed, which will provide some assistance to the town’s businesses and those in self-employment. The subsidies will be given by Mojácar Council to those with a usual turnover of up to 1 million euros, with the aim of alleviating the negative financial impact arising from the current health crisis, particularly on those that faced closure during the State of Alarm.

All those residents who have a fiscal registration in the town will be eligible to benefit from this aid, which is divided into two sections. The first, is an amount of up to 500 Euros, which can be used to subsidize costs such as premises rent, utility bills and self-employment expenses.

The second section, offering the same maximum amount, is to go towards the purchase of sanitary goods such as hydro-alcoholic gels or disinfectants, masks, and gloves as well as protective items such as partitions that provide safe distancing.

Mojácar Council have allocated 220,000 Euros from this year’s budget to meet these costs and, given the exceptional situation of the health crisis and the negative effects it is having on the town’s economic sector, they intend to continue to give all the necessary support to avoid, wherever possible, the closure of small businesses and the increase of unemployment.

All the aid regulations will be published in the Official Provincial ‘Boletín’ and will appear on the Council notice board, on the internet and the National Subsidies Database. Information on deadlines etc. will be available on the town’s website and applications can be submitted online or by email. The “Mojácar Contigo” grants will be compatible with any other regional, national, or international subsidies as well as any other offered by Mojácar Council.

The second major agenda item to be approved, was the Urban Development Agreement between the Council and five Mojácar residents to transfer the plots of land on which a new Health Centre will be built. The area, known as “El Albardinar” or “Los Gurullos” is strategically located between the two population centres of the beach and old town, which is an excellent location given its central position and accessibility.