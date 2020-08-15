



By Andrew Atkinson

Manchester United are set to strengthen their squad in the 2020 summer transfer window – with Atletico Madrid duo Saul and Partey linked with a move to The Theatre of Dreams.

Atletico key players Saul and Partey are said to have a future under Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano, but following defeat in the Champions League this month they could be set to leave.

Champions League failure at Atletico Madrid has cast doubt over the long-term project for the Spanish club under Diego Simeone.

United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bolster his squad rotation in the 2020-21 season, to aid attacking midfield duo Pogba and Fernandes.

Cover for Matic is also targeted, with Fred and Scott McTominay having struggled to offer the same level of defensive protection as Matic, when deployed as holding midfielders.

Atletico’s Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey could fill the gap.

Manchester United’s qualification for the Champions League, tied with Atletico’s failure, could lure players moving to Old Trafford, with transfers bolstering the Atletico Madrid kitty to rebuild for next season.

Solskjaer’s summer building of United’s squad would be bolstered with Atletico pair Saul and Partey. United are also interested in German star Dortmund target Jadon Sancho in a summer swoop.