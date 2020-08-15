San Luis Bowls Club





A jolly but competitive game took place last Wednesday, Vic’s Hamper. Some excellent bowling eventually led to the trips of Ralph Jones, Ray Watmough and Kath Waywell winning the chicken and wines. The pairs of Pauline and Lyndon Johnson were runners up winning the wine. This competition takes place every Wednesday, 5.00 for 5.30 pm. Visitors welcome.good practise for next season.

The new membership year starts on 1 September. Application forms for membership are available behind the bar.

We are sorry to report the death of Robert (Bob) White, a long standing member of San Luis Club. He will be sadly missed on the bowling green and our thoughts are with his family and friends.