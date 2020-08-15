Euronics Darts League AGM





The League AGM will take place on Thursday 20th August, convening at 7-30pm, venue Hi Life, Villa Park 1, Playa Flamenca.

All existing teams must attend with at least one representative, registration form and entry fees. Any new teams wishing to join the league should register their interest to the league secretary (Simone de Lacy) forthwith.

Both Ladies and Men’s pairs competitions played to the semi-final stage but halted due to Covid 19 will now be concluded prior to commencement of the new season, final confirmation at the AGM.