Guru to strike at Newbury

By Andrew Atkinson

John Gosden trained Guru (1.50) ridden by Adam Kirby is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Class 1 Denford Stakes over 7 furlongs at Newbury on Saturday.

Alignak (3.00) ridden by champion jockey in-form Oisin Murphy and trained by Sir Michael Stoute is tipped to win the Group 3 Irish Thoroughbred Stakes C1 race over 1 mile 5 furlongs.

Richard Hannon jnr trained Threat (3.35) with P. J. Dobbs up, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Unibet Group 2 Hungerford C1 Stakes over 7 furlongs.

NEWBURY selections:

1.15 Alcohol Free ew. 1.50 Guru. 2.25 Overwrite ew. 3.00 Alignak. 3.35 Threat. 4.10 Tick Toch. 4.45 Hms President ew. 5.20 Coconut. 5.55 Monjeni ew.

DONCASTER selections:

1.40 Senita. 2.15 State Occasion. 2.50 Ventura Rascal. 3.25 Aliento ew. 4.00 Fleeting Prince ew. 4.35 Duke Of Firenza ew. 5.05 Kings Lynn. 5.40 New Chapter ew. 6.10 Star Fighter ew.

NEWMARKET selections:

1.00 Local Law. 1.30 Olympic Theatre. 2.05 Zuba ew. 2.40 Karibana. 3.15 Ugo Gregory ew. 3.50 Sky Angel. 4.25 Grande Rumore ew. 5.00 Believe In Love ew.

CHEPSTOW selections:

3.45 Chica Bonita ew. 4.20 Accrington Stanley. 4.55 Waqaas ew. 5.30 Kinsman ew. 6.00 Kings Knight. 6.30 Monash ew. 7.00 Oksana Astankova ew. 7.30 Brown Honey. 8.00 Night Time Girl.

France 14-day quarantine

Jockeys have been left in limbo following the unexpected 14-day quarantine for people returning to Britain from France.

British-based jockeys are set to ride at this weekend’s meeting at Deauville.

The showcase of the two day meeting is the Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois on August 16, with Frankie Dettori scheduled to ride John Gosden-trained Palace Pier.

French Derby winner, John Gosden trained Mishriff, is currently in France for the Group 2 Prix Guillaume d’Ornano on August 15.

Ioritz Mendizabal, who was successful on the colt in the Prix du Jockey Club on July 5, could replace Dettori for the ride.

The Jacques le Marois includes Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O’Brien’s Circus Maximus; Jessica Harrington’s Alpine Star and Romanised, already subject to a 14-day quarantine, upon returning to Ireland.

The UK government announced on August 13 people returning from France would have to quarantine for two weeks, after the country recorded 2,524 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, the highest daily raise since the lifting of lockdown in May.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the measure, which which also applies to people travelling from Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos, and Aruba, commences at 4am on August 15.

