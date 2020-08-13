



A new case of coronavirus has been detected in Dehesa de Campoamor, an urbanization on the Orihuela Costa used by many Murcian and Madrilenian families for their holidays.

The positive case is a woman from Madrid who was recently on holiday in a second floor flat in the edificio 10 Picos building.

She returned to Madrid with her family on Saturday where, shortly after arriving home, she fell ill. A PCR test was carried out which recorded a positive result.

The Mardid Health Authority immediately contacted the Medical Services in the Valencia Community to report their findings.

On Wednesday afternoon a disinfection team attended the apartment in Campoamor to clean the entire building.

All the residents have been informed and the caretaker has been replaced as a precaution.