



Following the state of alarm and the suspension of sports and leisure activities in Torrevieja all sports facilities were closed with the result that many groups, associations and members of the public, who had paid club and gym enrolment fees in advance were left substantially out of pocket.

Therefore, for the 2020/21 season the enrolment at the Municipal Sports Schools has been reduced for members of the public by 50%. Similarly, the public price for use of the facilities to the end of October is also reduced by 50%.

For those people who were not been able to enjoy the facilities that they had previously paid for, the money will be returned or they will be able to enjoy an extension corresponding to the time that they lost.

The councillor has also listed categories of groups and of individuals who will also qualify for discounts in municipal sports facilities, such as the pools or gymnasiums and sports schools and