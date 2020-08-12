



The need to effectively notify the world of a job opportunity is incredibly important. Any company looking to fill a job wants a wide assortment of applicants, so it is crucial that any specific job posting be done so that there is a high level of people applying. This in turn means there is a wider pool of people to choose from and a higher likelihood that someone who is qualified will apply. Below are reliable ways for companies in posting their job vacancies online.

Get an organized list of job boards

The first step is to get organized. It might make sense for you to use a project management tool like Milanote to easily document the places that you are posting your job vacancies. This might include listing links, reminders, and setting a schedule for how you want to proceed. You can also use this resource to later make notes about applicants during the job interview process.

Post the job vacancy on your own website and social media

Perhaps the easiest place to start posting opportunities for employment is on your own website or other online properties. This might include a separate “Hiring”, “Employment Opportunities”, or “Careers” page. Once that is done, post to your social media accounts and link to the page. You may even post this link to your own personal accounts. A friend might see the opportunity and take it!

Have a standard post for other job boards

You’ll want to have a post ready for the various job boards out there. Check out Zety’s lengthy list for exact websites to do this at. Make sure that the position title and description are clearly phrased. In addition to posting to the larger job boards, consider your niche and seek out job boards that cater to that niche. It might include the type of job as well as the industry it is in. You might want to post remote jobs online or if the job requires travel to find a board catering to that. There’s really an endless number of these kinds of resources.

Have one person post to social media and manage the responses

The final strategy to consider is to seek out slightly less formal job boards on social media. There are a number of Facebook groups all over that are used almost exclusively for people seeking online work. LinkedIn is another huge network simply built on the principle of helping people find jobs and network with one another.

The other part of using these forms of communication is to respond frequently to those interested and make sure to answer any questions. There will likely be a lot of responses if the job is at least somewhat appealing, so consider having an employee stay on top of this.

Taking these steps will ensure that the applications keep rolling in. This will allow any company to quickly fill the vacancy and not stress out for a long period of time about filling the role.