Hurricane Alex – named in honour of late Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins Kempton win

By Andrew Atkinson

Hurricane Alex – named in honour of the late twice-world snooker champion Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins won at Kempton Park on August 12, under jockey Rossa Ryan.

Trained by Richard Hannon jnr three year old Hurricane Alex (11-1) gained a head victory ahead of Libretti in the Unibet Handicap over 1 mile.

Belfast born legend Higgins died on July 24, 2010, aged 61.

Sir Michael Stoute

Coral Pritchard-Gordon, long-term partner of trainer Sir Michael Stoute, has died at the age of 73 after a long illness.

Pritchard-Gordon was a familiar face with Stoute, 74, at Newmarket over the past 20 years and was active in raising funds for charities, notably the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Pritchard-Gordon’s father Paddy Harbord founded the Curragh Bloodstock Agency. Born in Ireland, she was formerly married to trainer Gavin Pritchard-Gordon.

“Coral was a great horsewoman and was everything a trainer’s wife should be and more. Even though we split up I always remained good friends with her.

“Our two wonderful boys Rupert and Paddy have been absolute rocks over the past few months,” said ex-husband Gavin.

Ryan Moore wore a black armband to mark Pritchard-Gordon’s passing at Kempton, winning the 7 furlongs Novice for Fillies on Lucid Dreamer and successful on My Frankel, in the Unibet Casino Novice Stakes, both trained by Stoute.

She leaves two sons Rupert, who is racing manager to Al Shaqab in France, and Paddy, a successful estate agent.

