Glorious Goodwood ban thwarts Egan ride on Mishriff





By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey David Egan has been left gutted after an imposed five day ban at July’s Glorious Goodwood meeting comes into play.

Egan has lost the ride on French Derby winner Mishriff in the Group 2 Prix Guillaume d’Ornano at Deauville on August 15.

“I’m gutted to be missing out on Mishriff – banned for five days from August 13 after an incident at Goodwood,” rued Egan.

Egan, retained by Mishriff’s owner Prince Faisal, was hit by the coronavirus situation in July, when he was thwarted to travel to Chantilly, due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

“The plan is for Mishriff to run at Deauville, where he doesn’t pick up a penalty and he will be taking on his own age group, rather than tackling his seniors at York.

“He’s been working nicely since the French Derby and the track at Deauville should suit him,” said trainer John Gosden.

Italian superstar jockey Frankie Dettori is expected to ride Mishriff.

