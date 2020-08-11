



The Horadada Youth Council has launched a program of interviews with young people from Pilareños who can serve as an example to other young people in the town with similar goals. The objective of this new program is to tell of their goals, successes and ambitions and to demonstrate to the youth of the municipality their experiences that can be shared by all

Those interviewed are between 16 and 30 years old, all from Pilar de la Horadada and are interviewed by Laura Espinosa and Carmen Moya, staff of the Youth Council. The interviews have been recorded telematically due to Covid-19 but are now currently being recorded in the Youth Information Centre in person.

The program will premiere next Wednesday, August 12, on the occasion of the celebration of the International Youth Day 2020 and, will continue on a weekly basis, with an interview every Wednesday at 12: 00h on the social networks of the Department of Youth.

The Councillor for Youth, Nieves Moreno said that “interviews are still being recorded, if you know someone with a career that can serve as an example to others, or if you want to tell us about your own journey and experience, contact us. by calling 96 676 77 99 or texting us by WhatsApp at 652 216 621, we will be delighted to hear from you ”.