



The Department of Health and Equality in Pilar de la Horadada were out publicising World Breastfeeding Week last week, during which time they also distributed information about breastfeeding, including the guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Health.

Measures all took into account the new recommendations offered during the covid and, in addition, they provided resources from the Ministry of Equality regarding breastfeeding in the work environment.

The campaign ended with the painting of two benches at the entrance to the Pilar de la Horadada health centre, with which the council hopes to remind people of this pioneering initiative in the municipality.