



Valencia has reported that two positives cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed among the squad, on the first day of preseason, not the best start for new manager Javi Gracia.

The club reported the cases at 9:45 this morning that following the PCR tests and serological tests undertaken by the entire staff.

In a brief statement, the club said the two positive are isolated in their homes, strictly following the protocols filed by the League and thus avoiding any propagation among the squad or the coaching staff.

Valencia was one of the clubs that was blamed during the early stages of the coronavirus in Europe. Following their game against Atalanta in Milan, said to be one of the triggers by the World Health Organisation.

More than a third of Valencia’s first team tested positive for coronavirus in mid-March, 19 people in total. Today there are two more.