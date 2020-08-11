



By Andrew Atkinson

A Mayoral Charity gala extravaganza in Los Montesinos scheduled for October in aid of raising funds for schoolchildren in Los Montesinos, Alicante, and APANEE Torrevieja, has been cancelled, due to the coronavirus situation.

Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron made a decision to cancel the gala, headlined and hosted by Costa Blanca’s leading artiste Stevie Spit BEM.

“Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus outbreak at present the Mayor charity event has had to be cancelled,” said Mayor Butron.

“Once the situation improves we look forward to staging it at a later date,” said Mayor Butron.

Mayor Butron had been assisting in the organisation of the charity gala, staged at The Oasis Bar and Restaurant in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, in liaison with proprietor Graham Stephen and supported by The Leader newspaper.

The two-day charity event was set to take place over the weekend of October 24-25, with a star line-up including the Jersey Boys, along with a plethora of top artistes and Flamenco dancers.

The event was cancelled in the wake of a spike of coronavirus cases in Spain. Speaking to The Leader, Graham Stephen said: “I totally understand the cancellation of the Mayor’s charity event, which was expected. One must respect the coronavirus pandemic.”