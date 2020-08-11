Garden Felix – Gazania Flower





The Gazania flower is often found in the sunny and dry regions of Spain, especially popular in Oliva Nova in Valencia.

The Gazania flower – the Treasure flower – depicts a large daisy and blooms in vivid shades of red, yellow, orange, pink and white and can be two-tone or multi-coloured.

The showy blooms appear in early summer, right through early autumn, with the Gazania flower requiring moderate watering and dead-heading.

Hardy plants, they like poor, sandy, well-drained soil and full sun. Although drought resistant, you will get more and bigger blooms when watered. Excessive watering can cause problems, with rot and edema.

Heat and salty spray don’t deter its growth or beautiful blossoms, growing 6 to 18 inches 15-46 cm in height and approximately the same in spread, as it trails along the ground.

Treasure Flowers’ official name comes from a Greek scholar of the 15th c. Theodore de Gaza, best known for translating the botanical works of Theophrastus into Latin, from their original Greek. In Latin the word gaza means treasure.

The Gazania plant is sometimes used in medicine to treat pneumonia, sore eyes, headache and earache.