Enable to miss York’s Ebor Group 1 Darley Yorkshire Oaks





By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer John Gosden has announced Enable will miss York’s Ebor meeting in the Group 1 Darley Yorkshire Oaks on August 20.

“The Eclipse, three weeks before the King George, was perfect timing as a prep race,” said Gosden.

“The Yorkshire Oaks at over six weeks before the Arc does not suit nearly so well as the September Stakes,” said Gosden.

“We did not wish to travel to Longchamp, three weeks before the Arc, for the traditional French trials and we only wished to run her once before the Arc.

“The attempt to win a third Arc is the only reason she stayed in training this year,” said Gosden, eying an historic third Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with six year old Enable.

Twice Arc winner Enable is owned by Khalid Abdullah. Racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe said preparation is underway for Longchamp – and will run at Kempton’s Group 3 September Stakes on September 5.

Enable won a record third Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July.

Enable’s Arc odds at Longchamp in October is chalked up at 5-2 favourite, with Adain O’Brien trained Love priced at 3-1. Ghaiyyath 9-1, Almond Eye 12-1, Sottsass 16-1, Magical 16-1, Serpentine 16-1, Mishriff 16-1; 20-1 bar.

The York Ebor Festival begins on August 19, featuring the Group 1 Juddmonte International.

The Darley Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks and Ladies Day is on August 20. The Group 1 Coolmore Nunthorpe is on August 21, culminating with the Sky Bet Ebor on Saturday August 22, the oldest race at the track, first run in 1843.

Enable trained by John Gosden: Misses York Ebor meeting.

