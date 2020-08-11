



By Andrew Atkinson

A Place In The Sun ended plans to film episodes of the television series in Spain after the country was controversially added to the UK non-essential travel list and the 14 days isolation imposed.

Presenter Laura Hamilton has been fronting the show for the new series of the Channel 4 programme in Greece instead.

Hamilton, 38, who has returned to work following the coronavirus pandemic, is in Greece filming new episodes of the C4 property show, after her six-week work trip to Spain was cut short.

Mum-of-two Hamilton and her family are staying in Greece, while she helps people find their dream properties in the sunshine.

“The house search in and around Kassandra, Greece has begun and this is the face of someone who is happy to be back helping make people’s dreams come true,” said Hamilton.

She was originally meant to be filming in Spain but had to fly to Greece – after the country was added to the non-essential travel list in July.

Hamilton flew to Halkidiki, Greece with her family after making a u-turn from her trip in Spain.

Hamilton has spoken about being randomly chosen for a coronavirus test at the airport after arriving in Greece, along with undergoing an antibody test at the hotel she is staying in, which both proved negative results.

“I landed at the airport, was randomly tested for COVID. I arrived in Greece via Amsterdam, and on arrival I was swab tested at random at the airport, and had a blood test in the hotel.

“I tested negative, I got my results within 20 minutes. I haven’t had COVID and I don’t currently have COVID”, she said.

An antibody test can tell you if it’s likely you’ve had coronavirus before, as stated by the NHS website.

It does not work for everyone, as some people who have had the virus do not have antibodies.

She had originally planned to film for her latest work project in Spain, changed, due to new restrictions.

Currently, travellers arriving to the UK from Spain will have to quarantine for 14 days. The travel advice was changed on July 26 after a spike in figures in Spain.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office advise against all but essential travel to the Spanish mainland.