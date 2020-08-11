



The death toll, which has stood at 151 since the beginning of July, now rises to 152

After more than a month without deaths in the Region of Murcia, a 90 year old woman, with previous pathologies, has passed away at the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital, taking the death toll to 152.

The Region continues to add cases of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has recorded 34 new cases of which 17 are in Murcia, 5 in Jumilla, 3 in Cartagena and 3 in Torre Pacheco, with the remainder distributed in various municipalities.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,799 cases have been confirmed in the Region, although there are 1,081 current cases.

The Ministry continues to ask that members of the public take all precautions and respect the recommended hygiene measures, social distance, self-protection and use of masks in the correct way to avoid infections.

If you have symptoms in the Region of Murcia, compatible with Covid-19 (fever, dry cough, tiredness) or if you have suspicions, you must contact your health centre or call 900 121 212.