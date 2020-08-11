



The Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez Sánchez, together with the Councillor for Employment, Susi Sánchez Martínez, have presented symbolic checks for municipal aid which will help with the creation of companies in Pilar de la Horadada.

A total of 33 grants were made, ranging between 925.93 euros and 2,314.81 euros. These grants are managed by the Employment and Local Development Agency which has a municipal budget of 50,000 euros.

The mayor said that he wanted to thank the businessmen for establishing the companies in Pilar de la Horadada. He gave them his personal experience as an example of encouragement, to continue in their efforts as entrepreneurs adding that the Council will continue to support them all while they remain in the municipality.