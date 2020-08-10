



Atlético de Madrid, who are travelling to Lisbon this Monday for the final stage of the Champions League, has announced that two members of their party have tested positive for coronavirus

The club has issued an official statement announcing that two members have tested positive for coronavirus after PCR tests carried out on Saturday marked by UEFA protocol. Both people are isolated at home.

The statement does not reveal the identity of the two infected people, nor whether they are footballers or members of the coaching staff. Atlético de Madrid has notified all relevant bodies of the results and the members of the first team and the rest of the expedition that will travel to Lisbon will take the tests again.

In the tests that have been carried out in recent weeks, everyone has always tested negative, so it is hoped that they will be two false positives and that they will not have problems traveling to Lisbon to play the final phase of the competition.

Atlético, who would be Man City’s opponents if both clubs reach the semi final, are scheduled to play RB Leipzig on Thursday evening at theEstadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon.