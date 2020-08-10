Monte talisman Maccan ready for new season





By Andrew Atkinson

CD Montesinos midfield talisman Maccan is set to enter another season at the Los Montesinos based Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 club.

“I have played at Almoradi, Elche and CD Montesinos during my career – and I am looking forward to the forthcoming 2020-21 season,” Maccan told The Leader.

“This season will be another one to mark-up after joining the club many years ago,” said Maccan, who co-runs family business Bar Pepe in the Vega Baja town.

“Training will start in September – with the campaign kicking-off in October,” said Maccan.

CD Montesinos Full Monte supporters club President Eddie Cagigao told The Leader: “Coach Jesus Santander and his squad are set to return for training next month.

“It is expected new players will be incoming – and players leaving.”

The Valencian FA (FFCV) in conjunction with the Valencian Regional Parliament cancelled sporting events, amid the coronavirus lockdown in March.

CD Montesinos returned to the 1st Regional Group 8 at the first attempt in the COVID-19 affected season following relegation two seasons ago, winning the 2nd Regional 2019-20 title.