



A wheelchair becomes essential as people grow older because it aids them in moving around. However, buying the best wheelchair for your needs can be challenging. There are a lot of features to be considered depending on how physically fit you are. You will need to switch your focus to specific vital features to meet your personal needs and preferences. In this article, we will touch on features that might be of interest.

Features To Consider When Looking For a Wheelchair

Today, wheelchairs come in different forms, designs, and sizes, unlike before, when they were one-size-fits-all. Today, the level of comfort depends on several factors, as discussed below:

How It Operates

Knowing how your preferred wheelchair operates is an integral part of the purchase. You need to know where your desires rest, whether in a manual or electric wheelchair. You might be interested in either the traditional, manual wheelchair or a more powerful electric option. A specific health condition with limited mobility might drive you to choose an electric wheelchair.

A manual wheelchair may be suitable for your needs on temporary occasions. Some people might consider personal preference and cost factors. However, for seniors, an electric wheelchair is the best choice because it promotes mobility and long-term use. You can look up resources that explain the best options available for the elderly so that you know what you should look out for when getting yours.

Size and Dimensions

Comfort and size are critical aspects to consider when getting a wheelchair. On this note, you should find weight and height. You might be a big or small-bodied person, and what is appropriate for your size might not be for another. A suitable wheelchair is one that is safe for you. Unlike before, the modern wheelchairs have been fit with adjustable hinges to guarantee your comfort.

There are wheelchairs designed for children and adults, coming in different shapes and sizes. Always check for the manual for various models as there may be slight differences in operation that you may fail to notice.

Wheels

How you move around will depend on the wheels of the wheelchair you need. You might be in a wheelchair, but if you are an outdoor person, you will need an all-terrain wheel. This kind of wheels is designed to operate on any surface. Consider low maintenance costs and pick options such as foam-filled tires because they are less likely to go flat.

During bad weather like winter or on sleek surfaces, grip and tread are essential aspects to consider when choosing wheels.

Back and Lean Support

Finding a wheelchair that offers you the right amount of back and head support can be a quick heal option. Tilt-in-space wheelchairs provide you with different positioning options. Such add-ons give you the chance to meet your required needs and comfort.

Leg and Arm Support

Security on the go assures you while you are on the move. It would help if you had a wheelchair designed securely and sturdily as you learn to transition on and out of your wheelchair. There are various designs of leg and armrest to consider. There are different lengths, the ability to maneuver, and swing your arms around.

Alternate Controls

Getting a wheelchair with other controls is essential for people with severe medical conditions. Various models can be controlled without a joystick, with different types of substitute options, unlike the normal ones that use it. It is recommended that you ask for guidance from a specialized medical and care team, as they will guide you towards picking the right item. Below are some of the other controls that you should know.

Voice control

Foot, head and chin control

Sip and puff, inhaling and exhaling into a tube

Thanks to technology, these wide varieties of options are available for you to choose from.

Reclining and Upright Options

Such opportunities are prescribed based on a person’s health record. What is prescribed depends on how long you spend on your wheels and the desired flexibility. Reclining wheelchairs can adjust backward, almost extending close to a lower resting surface. Reclining options provide you with features that allow you to adapt to different positions without leaving your chair.

When you require a wheelchair, it is advisable you seek professional assessment from your therapist or physiotherapist. After the evaluation, you can use this guide to help you navigate the range of options and get something suitable for you. A right wheelchair depends on a combination of factors that you will discover as you begin to shop.