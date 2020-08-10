



Elche are at Pinatar Arena where they are training prior to the promotion play-off to LaLiga Santander on Thursday evening. The group, along with manager Pacheta, will arrive at the facility on Tuesday 11 where they will remain until Sunday 16 before leaving for the 2nd leg in Zaragoza.

The first leg tie takes place on Thursday at the Estadio Martinez Valera in Elche kicking off at 10pm.

Football activity returns to Pinatar Arena with Elche CF, after having hosted the play-offs for promotion to Second Division B in July.

The franjiverde team are regulars at the San Pedro del Pinatar football centre and since its opening in January 2013 they have used the football village for both training and for a number of friendly matches during the winter break against teams such as Zenit or Dalian.