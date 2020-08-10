Beach life in Torrevieja for Flamingo!





By Andrew Atkinson

A flamingo that was born in Torrevieja this year – one of 600 young – has been seen walking along the beach!

Chick flamingos that were born this spring in the lagoon of Torrevieja have also been seen in the road nearby Los Montesinos nearby the natural park.

Flamingos bred for the first time this year, producing hundreds of Flaminglets in the La Mata and Torrevieja lagoons nature park.

The breeding season has been aided by the reduction of salt, due to the mass of rainfall, which has given the flamingos increased food intake.