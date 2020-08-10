



The couple with five children had been on holiday for just two days.

A two-year-old boy died on Sunday afternoon, drowned in a community swimming pool in a La Zenia urbanisation, in Orihuela Costa.

The child wandered out of the home where he was sating with his parents and four siblings without their noticing, and when they went looking for him they found him drowned in the pool.

The Civil Guard attended the scene while the judicial commission removed the body.

This is the second child to die by drowning in a pool in the Vega Baja since last Wednesday when a 4-year-old died in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales.

The death of the 2-year-old boy occurred during Sunday afternoon. The couple with five children, who had been on holiday for just two days, had returned from the beach around six in the evening to a semi-detached house located on Calle Mayor de La Zenia, in the residential “Sonia”.

Forty minutes later, they realised that their 2-year-old son was not at home and began to look for him in the urbanisation. The body was found floating in the pool by his 13-year-old sister.

She quickly notified the family and the emergency services were alerted, but unfortunately nothing could be done to revive the little boy and his death was confirmed at the scene.

During the month of July, the Valencian Community has registered a total of 16 deaths by drowning, in addition to the 32 that it previously recorded during 2020, ranking as the community with the most deaths from drowning nationwide.

Andalusia has 11 deaths (14% of the total); followed by Catalonia, with 9 (12%) and Galicia, with 8 (10%), according to the Royal Spanish Rescue and Relief Federation (RFSS).

Nationally, a total of 77 deaths by drowning were recorded last month, compared to 191 for the entire year. Aragón is the only community that has not suffered any deaths for this reason in the month of July, while the Community of Madrid, Extremadura and La Rioja have only reported one each.

They are followed by Castilla La Mancha, Navarra and Cantabria, with 2 deaths per region, then Murcia and the Canary Islands with 4 deaths registered in this period.