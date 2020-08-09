



Valencia’s Health Authority has told Municipalities that they must clamp down on social gatherings far more than is currently the case if the coronavirus situation in the Community is to be kept under control.

King Juan Carlos has abandoned Spain in the light of the International headlines generated by his private life, abandoning both his country and his wife, Queen Sofia.

In Sport, Elche have finally been given the green light, and can finally look forward to their LaLiga playoff match against Real Zaragoza next Thursday, kicking off at the Martinez Valero stadium at 10pm.