SAN LUIS BOWLS CLUB – VICS HAMPER





Vic’s Hamper competition is running every Wednesday 5.00 for 5.30 pm. Entries 1 euro each, chickens and wine to be won. The green is open every day from 10 am and available for roll-ups or matches. Book at the bar (966 78 9247). Visitors are welcome, come along and join us.

The club is now preparing for the new season. We are a friendly club and anyone who would like to join us will find application forms available at the bar.

If you haven’t bowled before and would like to try telephone Vic, the club President, on 627 370 998 and he will arrange for you to have a lesson and a chance to see if you enjoy the game.